Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Glen Rock Police Supervisors Nab CVS Shoplifting Suspects

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police Chief Dean Ackermann (right) joined his sergeants at the scene.
Police Chief Dean Ackermann (right) joined his sergeants at the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Police supervisors get their hands dirty, too: A pair of Glen Rock police sergeants nabbed a couple – one of whom they said just shot up heroin -- after they tried to shoplift what was believed to be a substantial amount of merchandise from a local CVS.

Police Chief Dean Ackermann joined Sgts. Bryan Scott and Scott McGovern after they caught 52-year-old James Zottarelli just after 10 a.m. Monday in front of the Elmwood Avenue home where police said he’s been staying.

The suspect apparently is homeless and had been staying with Lisa Zottarelli (aka Lisa Jost), 53, who was detained by employees and arrested in the Rock Road store, the chief said.

Scott is the patrol tour commander and McGovern the department’s traffic safety supervisor “who also happened to be in the area and jumped in to assist,” the chief said.

Officers were “obtaining a full inventory of what was taken and how much has been recovered,” Ackermann said. “At minimum they will each be charged with shoplifting.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.