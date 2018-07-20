Contact Us
Glen Rock Police Ticketed 76 Drivers For Violations At Safety Checkpoint

Cecilia Levine
Glen Rock police.
Glen Rock police. Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT photo

The Glen Rock Police Department is keeping the streets safe -- starting with drivers.

Authorities last Monday issued 76 summonses to vehicles found with safety violations at a checkpoint last Monday on Maple Avenue and Harding Plaza, and 45 motorists had overdue inspections.

Six drivers were cited for driving while talking on their phones.

These types of local checkpoints were instituted when the NJ Motor Vehicle commission eliminated the safety testing portion of motor vehicle inspections as a cost savings measure in 2010, now testing only for emissions," GRPD Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"Despite this elimination of mechanical inspections, local law enforcement is still responsible to cite motorists for equipment out of compliance or failure to make repairs."

