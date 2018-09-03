GoFundMe Giving Homeless Man $400,000 That Authorities Believe NJ Couple Spent

UPDATE: GoFundMe announced Thursday that it will give a homeless man the $400,000 that authorities said a couple who raised it for him apparently kept for themselves.

"Johnny [Bobbitt] will be made whole," GoFundMe said in a statement, "and we're committing that he'll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe's goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves."

Investigators raided the home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure of Bordentown early Thursday, seizing a BMW that the couple is believed to have bought with the donations.

Bobbitt gave McClure money after she ran out of gas last year on I-95 in Philadelphia – an act of kindness that went viral and produced more than $400,000 in donations to a campaign that she and her boyfriend, D’Amico, said they created to help find him a home.

There was even an appearance on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" show.

A judge on Wednesday ordered McClure and D'Amico to appear in court this coming Monday to account for where the money went, in response to a lawsuit filed by Bobbitt.

All the money has been spent, their attorney said, adding that the couple intended to invoke their rights against incriminating themselves in the lawsuit.

Both claimed earlier that Bobbitt spent tens of thousands of dollars on drugs, legal bills and donations to his family in less than two weeks. They said they also bought him a camper.

"Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter,” Coffina said in a statement Thursday morning.

“As of this time, there have been no charges filed,” the prosecutor added. “Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant."

