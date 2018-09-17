Governor, Tedesco, Grewal: Saudino Should Resign As Sheriff Over Racist, Homophobic Remarks

Gov. Phil Murphy, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco all called on county Sheriff Michael Saudino to resign Thursday following the release of secretly recorded of the sheriff making racist remarks.

“If that is, in fact, Sheriff Saudino's voice, then he should resign immediately,” said Grewal, the first Sikh in the county to ever become a state’s top law enforcement officer.

“I’ve got thick skin and I've been called far worse,” Grewal said. “But the comments about the African-American community are wrong, racist, and hurtful. The comments about our lieutenant governor are inappropriate and homophobic. New Jersey and Bergen County deserve better.”

Saudino, in turn, apologized and said he contacted community leaders and asked for their forgiveness.

He also said he intends to "be diligent in my duty to protect and defend the rights of all our residents."

According to WNYC , which released the audio, Saudino was speaking with colleagues following Murphy’s inauguration as governor in January when he was secretly recorded.

Several sources told Daily Voice the other voice heard prominently on the recording is that of a former employee who has sued the sheriff for wrongful termination.

In one clip, Saudino is heard saying:

"He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state...better criminal justice reform. Christ almighty, in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever the fuck they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that, and don't worry about it. You know, we'll tie the hands of cops."

In another, he says that Murphy didn’t appoint Grewal because he is from Bergen County (Glen Rock) but, rather, because of the turban.”

Saudino also questioned whether Deputy Gov. Sheila Oliver is gay, WNCY reported.

"Without question, the comments made on that recording are appalling, and anyone using racist, homophobic, and hateful language is unfit for public office," Murphy said in a statement. "If indeed that is Sheriff Saudino’s voice on the recording, he must resign."

Tedesco, meanwhile, said: “Having worked with the Sheriff for years, I am shocked and disappointed to hear these comments. Bergen County’s diversity is our strength and his statements are clearly inconsistent with our values. In the best interest of the public, he should step down.”

As Bergen County prosecutor, Grewal worked with Saudino, a former Emerson police chief in his third term as sheriff.

Grewal called Saudino’s remarks disappointing and “inconsistent” with the man he knew.

His law enforcement experience and expertise are what got him the nomination for attorney general – and not his religion, Grewal said.

Daily Voice left a message for Saudino seeking comment.

