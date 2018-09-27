GSP Montvale Crash: Four Injured, Two Seriously, After BMW Overturns, Catches Fire

Two medical choppers flew two seriously injured victims to Hackensack University Medical Center after a BMW carrying four people overturned and caught fire Sunday afternoon on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Montvale.

Two other victims were transported by ambulance St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after the rollover crash at milepost 170.6 just after 6 p.m., Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The northbound highway after Exit 171 remained closed as the NJSP Fatal Accident and Crime Scene Investigation units began investigating just after 7:30 p.m.

Woodcliff Lake firefighters assisted their Montvale colleagues.

