GUILTY: Paramus Nanny Convicted Of Leaving 9-Month-Old With Broken Bones

Jurors last week convicted a nanny from Paramus of abusing a 9-month-old child in her care, sending the infant to the hospital with several broken bones.

A judge scheduled a Sept. 27 sentencing for Laura Gonzalez, 38, who was found guilty of child endangerment and simple assault following a trial in Somerville, authorities said.

Meanwhile, she remained held in the Somerset County Jail.

The Bernards Township child was admitted to Morristown Medical Center last Nov. 23 with fractures of the right femur and tibia and left ankle, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Detectives with his Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit found that the injuries occurred while the child was with Gonzalez, whom the infant's parents said they hired online, the prosecutor said.

