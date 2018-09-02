Gunfire From Deadly Labor Day Weekend Ends With Two More Victims Struck

Two more people were struck by gunfire Monday night, as a deadly Labor Day weekend in Paterson came to a close.

Paterson police who heard the shots found two wounded city men -- one 18, the other 26 -- at Van Houten and Summer streets just before 9 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

It was the 44rd shooting in the city this year, compared with 58 at this same time in 2017, records show.

This comes after two occupants of a BMW were shot dead, while a third was left in critical condition and a fourth was wounded late Sunday (The two killings raised the overall number of Paterson homicide victims to six in 2018. There were 19 at this point last year).

There were also four previous shootings in just under 4½ hours late Friday into Saturday – one of them during a robbery, authorities said.

Investigations into all of the shootings were continuing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators solve any of the shootings contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

