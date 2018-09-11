Gunman Admits Robbing Hotels In Paramus, Rockland, Elsewhere

An Essex County man admitted that he robbed employees at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Paramus at gunpoint, along with those at 13 other hotels in New Jersey and Rockland County.

Tremone Burnett, 46, of Orange told a federal judge in Newark that he tied the victims’ hands and feet in some of the holdups.

He also fired the gun during a hotel robbery at a Sheraton in Weehawken, federal prosecutors said.

Among the victimized hotels were a Howard Johnson's in Airmont and a Hilton Garden Inn in Nanuet, they said.

Burnett robbed the hotels during an eight-week crime spree that began in April 2014, authorities said.

These included hotels in Secaucus, Newark, Carteret, Lebanon, Rockaway, Avenel, Parsippany and Edison, they said.

Burnett pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Newark to conspiracy to commit robbery and threaten physical violence and using a firearm during a violent crime, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Department of Public Safety with the investigation leading to Wednesday’s plea.

He also thanked police in the various towns where the robberies occurred, along with the New Jersey State Police and the prosecutor’s offices in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Morris counties.

Handling the case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Ferketic of Carpenito’s Public Protection Unit in Newark.

