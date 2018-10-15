Hackensack Bicyclist, 54, Clams Up After Being Struck, Police Say

A Hackensack bicyclist was hospitalized with head injuries before dawn Thursday after plowing into the side of a van that struck a street sign when the driver tried to steer out of the way, authorities said.

Jacinto Falcone-Zambrano, 54, drove through a red light and hit a Mercedes Sprinter at East Kennedy and Hudson streets just before 3:30 a.m., the driver 65-year-old driver from Little Ferry told police, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The driver, Min Lee, said he attempted to avoid a collision by swerving his vehicle out of the bicycle’s path," Foley said. "In so doing, he struck a street sign."

Falcone-Zambrano refused to give a statement to police and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't initially considered life-threatening, the captain said.

Lee was released from the scene, she said.

An investigation was continuing.

