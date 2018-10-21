Hackensack Furniture Store Employee Injured Trying To Escape Blaze

An employee of the Hackensack furniture store that broke out in flames Wednesday morning was injured while trying to escape the blaze, fire officials told NorthJersey.com.

It was unclear whether or not the Buy and Save Furniture 2 employee was being treated for their injuries.

The four-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at 153 Main Street. Merchandise was on fire before the blaze spread to the structure, collapsing the second and third floors.

By the time firefighters arrived, Buy and Save Furniture 2 had suffered the partial collapse, leaving them unable to perform a preliminary building search, NorthJersey.com says.

Firefighters from Hackensack, Teaneck, South Hackensack, Paramus and other areas responded. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was also on the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

