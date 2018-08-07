Hackensack PD: Couple Using Heroin Had Two 3-Year-Olds In Car

A Washington Township father and mother had their two 3-year-olds in the backseat when Hackensack police said they caught them shooting heroin in their car.

Narcotics Division detectives were checking a report that the couple was using drugs in a car Thursday night when they found Joseph Corcoran and Suzanne Laliberte, both 35, and the youngsters in a 2005 Nissan on Blauvelt Place near Hoboken Road, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

They also noticed several empty glassine envelopes of heroin which stamped "CAPTAIN AMERICA" on the ground outside the passenger door, as well as a hypodermic needle and several more empty envelopes of heroin on the floor mat, the captain said.

The detectives also found two more needles with heroin and clear bottle cap of heroin in Laliberte's pants, Busciglio said.

“That’s all mine," Corcoran reportedly told them. "I gave it to her to hold.”

The boy and girl were turned over to members of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, who said they'd be leaving the youngsters with their grandparents, Busciglio said.

Both Corcoran and Laliberte, who have arrest records, were charged with drug-related offenses and child endangerment.

Corcoran remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

Laliberte, who grew up in Washington Township and lists a most recent address in Middlesex, was released.

