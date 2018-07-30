Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Bond Gang Successor Tampers With Witness In Domestic Violence Case
DV Pilot police & fire

Hackensack Police Seize Heroin, $1,400 In Drug Money, Arrest Ex-Con

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kwame J. Collins
Kwame J. Collins Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy HACKENSACK PD

Hackensack police said they seized 13 bricks of heroin -- worth nearly $2,000 on the street -- and $1,400 in drug money while arresting a 29-year-old ex-con.

Kwame J. Collins -- who has an extensive criminal record stretching back more than a decade – had been dealing out of his Mary Street apartment and from other locations, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Collins, 29, was sent to the Bergen County Jail after the 6:30 a.m. raid at his Mary Street apartment, Busciglio said.

A judge the next day ordered him released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Collins is charged with having and selling drugs and drug paraphernalia.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.