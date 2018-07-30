Hackensack Police Seize Heroin, $1,400 In Drug Money, Arrest Ex-Con

Hackensack police said they seized 13 bricks of heroin -- worth nearly $2,000 on the street -- and $1,400 in drug money while arresting a 29-year-old ex-con.

Kwame J. Collins -- who has an extensive criminal record stretching back more than a decade – had been dealing out of his Mary Street apartment and from other locations, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Collins, 29, was sent to the Bergen County Jail after the 6:30 a.m. raid at his Mary Street apartment, Busciglio said.

A judge the next day ordered him released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Collins is charged with having and selling drugs and drug paraphernalia.

