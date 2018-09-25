Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Hate Crime: Hawthorne Couple Knocked Unconscious By Queens Man, NYPD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Brandon McNamara
Brandon McNamara Photo Credit: COURTESY: ABC7 Eyewitness News / INSET: Courtesy NYPD

A Queens man surrendered after the NYPD identified him as the attacker who beat a Hawthorne couple unconscious as they left a gay bar in Brooklyn.

Brandon McNamara, 25, faces hate crime charges, among other counts, the NYPD said.

McNamara approached the men – one 34, the other 29 – as they walked out of the Metropolitan area club in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

After making a homophobic statement, they said, he knocked one out with a punch in the face and the other by throwing him against a tree.

The older man sustained a fractured shoulder the younger one a broken finger, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.