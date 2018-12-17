Haworth PD: Secret Service Investigating Fairview Man Caught With Hundreds In Counterfeit Bills

The Secret Service is investigating several hundred dollars in counterfeit bills that Haworth police said they found on a Fairview man awaiting trial on charges of forgery, money laundering and making false threats.

Responding to a report of a disruptive patron at a local sushi restaurant, Sgt. Gianluca Ragone and Officer Kevin McKeary found 29-year-old Andrew D. Lochard walking along nearby Schraalenburgh Road, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

Lochard, who has an arrest record stretching back several years, allegedly smelled of marijuana.

He also was carrying more than $650 in what turned out to be counterfeit $10 and $20 bills, the sergeant told Daily Voice.

Lochard’s criminal record includes arrests last year on forgery and money laundering charges in Hillsdale and falsely claiming to have a hostage and a bomb or weapon in Paramus.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with money laundering, forgery and marijuana possession.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.