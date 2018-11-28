Contact Us
Hawthorne Police Officer, Motorist Hospitalized After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Hawthorne police, firefighters and EMS responded. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Both drivers were hospitalized with what responders said didn't appear to be life-threatening injuries. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Hawthorne police officer and a motorist were hospitalized with injuries that responders said didn't appear life-threatening after a crash Saturday afternoon.

The collision at the intersection of Diamond Bridge Avenue and Goffle Road sent a sedan down an embankment into Goffle Brook County Park.

Hawthorne police, firefighters and EMS responded.

A utility pole also was damaged.

Both wrecked vehicles were removed from the scene by flatbed tow trucks.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

