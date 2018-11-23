Hawthorne Son, 35, Of Mom Stopped For Tailgating Caught With Heroin

A vehicle passenger was due in court this week to answer charges of having several bags of heroin when Glen Rock police stopped his mother for tailgating on southbound Route 208 during the evening rush.

Officer John Tarantino spotted a fold of heroin “within immediate reach” of passenger Daniel S. Abdulla, 35, of Hawthorne as he approached the car just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A search turned up nine bags of the drug, an empty and a straw that Abdulla apparently used to snort the heroin, he said.

Abdulla was released pending a hearing on drug-related charges this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver, a 67-year-old New Milford woman identified as Abdulla’s mother, received a summons for tailgating, the chief said.

