Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Edgewater Couple Made Woman Sex Slave, Prosecutor Says
DV Pilot police & fire

Hawthorne Son, 35, Of Mom Stopped For Tailgating Caught With Heroin

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
GRPD
GRPD Photo Credit: Gianna Volpe

A vehicle passenger was due in court this week to answer charges of having several bags of heroin when Glen Rock police stopped his mother for tailgating on southbound Route 208 during the evening rush.

Officer John Tarantino spotted a fold of heroin “within immediate reach” of passenger Daniel S. Abdulla, 35, of Hawthorne as he approached the car just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A search turned up nine bags of the drug, an empty and a straw that Abdulla apparently used to snort the heroin, he said.

Abdulla was released pending a hearing on drug-related charges this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver, a 67-year-old New Milford woman identified as Abdulla’s mother, received a summons for tailgating, the chief said.

******

ALSO SEE: Thieves stole one Glen Rock resident’s $2,503 mortgage payment and another’s identity after breaking into the mailbox outside the borough post office, police said.

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/2500-mortgage-check-id-stolen-from-glen-rock-mailbox-authorities-seek-other-victims/744953/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.