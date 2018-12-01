HEROES: Little Ferry DPW Workers Stop Passed-Out Stoner's Wrong-Way Car, Police Say

Quick-thinking Little Ferry DPW workers used their truck to stop a car driven by a borough man who passed out behind the wheel on his way to work after getting stoned Monday morning, authorities said.

The workers spotted the red 2002 Acura driven by William Christmas, 38, heading north on Bergen Turnpike in the southbound lane at 8:40 a.m., Detective Sgt. Ronald M. Klein Jr. said.

The Acura rear-ended the truck and came to a stop after the public works driver maneuvered in front of it, Klein said.

"He wasn't going very fast," the sergeant said, "but the crash did a significant amount of damage to his car."

The workers then broke a window to shut the car off and revive Christmas, refused medical treatment, he said.

Christmas, an electrician’s assistant with a history of petty offenses, later admitted smoking pot before heading to work, Klein said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on DUI and drug possession charges, the sergeant said.

The arresting officers included Officer Max Katzner, who is still in field training after joining the force just last month. With him were Sgt. Frank Sciacca and Officers Jennifer Ali and Angelo Ratto.

