Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 12½ Years Career Bank Robber Paterson, Clifton Holdups, Saddle Brook Attempt
DV Pilot police & fire

HEROES: Little Ferry Firefighters Rescue Youngster Trapped In House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Little Ferry firefighters braved the smoke and flames to save the youngsters. Photo Credit: Shawn Hagal for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Shawn Hagal for DAILY VOICE
Hasbrouck Heights and South Hackensack FDs were among the colleagues who assisted. Photo Credit: Shawn Hagal for DAILY VOICE
Firefighters quickly doused the blaze. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Company 1
Both youngsters sustained minor burns, responders said. Photo Credit: Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Company 1

Two youngsters, one of whom was briefly hanging from a second-floor window, escaped a Little Ferry house blaze Wednesday afternoon, responders said.

Both were hospitalized with what responders characterized as minor burns – “nothing major,” one said.

Fire Capt. Ryan Romero carried the boy who'd been hanging from the window of the Prospect Avenue home down a ladder during the 3:30 p.m. blaze, they said, adding that a younger girl got out on her own

The juveniles – who responders said are between the ages of 10 and 15 – were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Firefighters from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights and South Hackensack were among the colleagues who also responded, as were the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad and Little Ferry police.

The fire's cause hadn't been immediately determined.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.