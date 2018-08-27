HEROES: Little Ferry Firefighters Rescue Youngster Trapped In House Fire

Two youngsters, one of whom was briefly hanging from a second-floor window, escaped a Little Ferry house blaze Wednesday afternoon, responders said.

Both were hospitalized with what responders characterized as minor burns – “nothing major,” one said.

Fire Capt. Ryan Romero carried the boy who'd been hanging from the window of the Prospect Avenue home down a ladder during the 3:30 p.m. blaze, they said, adding that a younger girl got out on her own

The juveniles – who responders said are between the ages of 10 and 15 – were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Firefighters from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights and South Hackensack were among the colleagues who also responded, as were the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad and Little Ferry police.

The fire's cause hadn't been immediately determined.

