ICE Places Deportation Detainer On Hackensack Cook Charged With Sexual Contact With Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Felix Ortega-Antonio
Felix Ortega-Antonio Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Federal authorities placed a detainer on a Mexican cook living in Hackensack who was charged with having sexual contact with an underage teenager.

Felix Ortega-Antonio, 32, will remain in the Bergen County Jail until his case is completed or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes custody of him for a deportation hearing.

Ortega-Antonio is charged with lesser-degree counts of criminal sexual contact and child endangerment involving a youngster between 13 and 16, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Authorities didn’t say whether texts or computer messaging was involved.

ICE places detainers on immigrants believed to be illegally living in the U.S. Federal immigration judges determine whether they'll be deported.

Sometimes the federal government waits for a convicted defendant to serve out his or her term before a hearing is held in U.S. District Court. Other times deportation proceedings will begin earlier.

