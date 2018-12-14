Contact Us
Investigators Nab Accused Gunman In Passaic Shooting

Robert Williams
Robert Williams Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives nabbed a 29-year-old Passaic man who they said shot another man in the city before dawn Sunday.

Robert Williams remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail, pending a detention hearing Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, records show.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and a variety of weapons offenses, including having hollow-point bullets.

Authorities said Williams shot a 23-year-old Plainfield man in the area of 180 Columbia Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of a gunshot wound that

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said wasn’t life-threatening.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that will help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call either Passaic Police Detective Edward Valentin at (973) 365-3936 or the Passaic Police Department main number: (973) 365-3900 .

