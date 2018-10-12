Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Investigators Probe Ridgefield Park Teen Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
BCPO
BCPO Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A teenager was going to survive a gunshot wound in his leg following a shooting Sunday in Ridgefield Park, authorities told Daily Voice.

Investigators said they hadn't confirmed an initial claim that the teen was ambushed on Gordon Street around 3:30 p.m. by two masked attackers who sped off in a dark SUV.

They were questioning witnesses and conducting a search of the victim's home.

A report by another media outlet that the teen was in critical condition also was wrong, authorities said.

He was being treated for a non-fatal wound at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with village police.

