Judge Frees Duo After NJSP Seizes $375,000 Heroin, Coke In Fair Lawn Storage Unit

Two men whom State Police said they nabbed with $375,000 worth of heroin and cocaine stashed in a Fair Lawn storage facility were ordered released by a judge after less than a week in jail, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Detectives from the NJSP’s Central and North Trafficking Units stopped Wellington Moya, 44, of New York, N.Y., who was driving a Toyota Camry, and Douglas Watson, 41, of Hawthorne, who was driving a Range Rover, as they entered the Wagaraw Road storage facility on Aug. 31, State Police said.

During the stop, they said, troopers discovered more than two pounds of cocaine, more than an ounce of heroin and $5,273 cash.

They later seized 337 bricks of heroin, a .22-caliber handgun, a kilo press and additional drug paraphernalia in a storage unit registered to Watson, NJSP Col. Patrick Callahan said.

“The amount of heroin seized in the storage facility alone amounts to nearly 17,000 individual doses,” Callahan said. “Fortunately, these doses will never make it into the hands of the public.”.

“While we are taking a multi-faceted approach to combating the opioid epidemic that also involves prevention and treatment strategies, we remain fully committed to the type of proactive investigative efforts that enabled the New Jersey State Police to arrest these defendants,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“Heroin traffickers are callously profiting while lives are lost across New Jersey,” the attorney general said.

Following a detention hearing, a judge in Hackensack ordered both Moya and Watson released from the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday pending further court action on various drug and weapons charges, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

