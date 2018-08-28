Contact Us
Juvenile Graffiti Duo Nabbed By Washington Township Police

Jerry DeMarco
Detective Lt. John Calamari called it "disheartening that our children would do this to the place they call home." Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

Police nabbed a pair of local juveniles who they said set out to "decorate" Washington Township with graffiti this summer.

Township juvenile officers had help from surveillance video and their colleagues from Westwood in ending a series of vandalism that began at the Clark Field clubhouse.

Detective Lt. John Calamari, who heads the township Detective Bureau and supervises the Juvenile Division, called it "disheartening that our children would do this to the place they call home."

Over the past weekend, Calamari said, a patrol officer caught a pair of juveniles vandalizing two houses along Pascack Road near Washington Avenue.

"Between the investigative time put in by my juvenile officers and our patrol officers out there doing their jobs and keeping our residents and properties safe, we were able to stop these juveniles from further vandalizing our community and hopefully those around us," he said.

