Kids See Firefighting Techniques, Equipment Up Close At Ho-Ho-Kus Open House

Children in Ho-Ho-Kus got to see firefighting equipment and techniques up close during an annual open house that closed National Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters demonstrated advanced firefighting and life- saving techniques – including a simulated building fire with a roof rescue.

Children got to participate in exiting a simulated smoky residence and taking firehose target practice during the event, hosted by The Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.

“Sparky,” the department mascot, distributed fire safety booklets, autographs and photos. Kids also got coloring books and toy fire helmets to help raise awareness of fire safety.

Their parents received free smoke alarms through the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety/WABC7 “Operation 7: Save A Life Campaign” giveaway program.

The Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department has been protecting lives and property since 1911.

On Sunday, it also joined the auxiliary in providing cider, donuts and popcorn for all.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.