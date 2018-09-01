Labor Day Teaneck House Blaze Sends Two Firefighters To Hospital

Two firefighters were transported to Holy Name Medical Center for evaluation while putting out a house fire in Teaneck Monday afternoon.

The third alarm Griggs Avenue fire appeared to have started in the kitchen at approximately 4:30 p.m. and quickly spread to the second and third floors, firefighters said.

Firefighters from Teaneck, Englewood, Hackensack, Bogota, Bergenfield and Ridgefield were still working to put out the blaze as of 6 p.m.

