Labor Day Teaneck House Blaze Sends Two Firefighters To Hospital

Two firefighters were transported to Holy Name Medical Center for evaluation while putting out a house fire in Teaneck Monday afternoon.
The third alarm Griggs Avenue fire appeared to have started in the kitchen at approximately 4:30 p.m. and quickly spread to the second and third floors, firefighters said.
Firefighters from Teaneck, Englewood, Hackensack, Bogota, Bergenfield and Ridgefield were still working to put out the blaze as of 6 p.m.
