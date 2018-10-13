Legendary NJ K-9 Crosses Bridge To Dog Run In Sky

TRIBUTE: He became a legend as the last of the New Jersey Fire Marshal’s original K-9 unit and, over his career, helped solve countless crimes – among them, homicides and arsons.

Those who loved and worked with him said goodbye on Monday to Scout.

Scout worked with various county prosecutors’ offices, as well as with federal agents from the U.S. Treasury, ATF and Homeland Security. He helped locate more than $9.5 million of counterfeit and untaxed cigarettes.

“He retired with me in 2016,” partner/handler Jeff Silver said at a gathering at the Oradell Veterinary Group in Fort Lee. He was a very big hit with kids all over the state when we did K9 demonstrations, putting smiles on their faces. “

