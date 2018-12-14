Leonia Driver, 85, Slams Sedan Into Englewood 7-Eleven

An 85-year-old driver from Leonia lost control of her car, which plowed into an Englewood 7-Eleven Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Toyota jumped the curb and slammed through the two front windows of the Grand Avenue store around 1:30 p.m., Police Capt. Tim Torell said.

"No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the accident is under investigation," Torell said. "Our fire department responded and is assisting the building owner with cleaning up the debris and boarding up the windows.

"There was no structural damage and the store remains open," he said just after 2 p.m., "but the parking lot will be closed for a short time longer."

