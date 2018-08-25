Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Watch Route 17 Road Rage Turn Into Tractor-Trailer Crash
DV Pilot police & fire

Let's Do It Again: Rutherford Firefighters 'Rescue Mania 2' Returns To Felician

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Although $20 tickets could be available at the door, last year’s first-ever “Rescue Mania” sold out.
Although $20 tickets could be available at the door, last year’s first-ever “Rescue Mania” sold out. Photo Credit: COURTESY: RFD

Former wrestling stars The Patriot and Bull James, along with Rutherford’s own Chris "Crowbar" Ford and Jarret “Bright Lights Foster” Gaeta, will be among the combatants at “Rescue Mania 2: Big Blue Rescue” next month.

Fans young and old can meet their heroes before the Sept. 23 extravaganza at Felician University, staged by the Rutherford Fire Department’s Engine 2 and Rescue 5, Rutherford Junior Football / Cheering and the school. BCB Bank is sponsoring the family-friendly event.

It begins with the pre-show meet-and-greet in the cafeteria under the Felician gymnasium at 12:30 p.m. Competition begins at 2 p.m. and runs through 4:30 p.m.

Although $20 tickets could be available at the door, last year’s first-ever “Rescue Mania” sold out.

You can buy tickets now at:

  • Mason’s Cellar, 32 Ames Avenue, during normal business hours;
  • The West End Firehouse, 348 Union Ave., on Wednesdays between 7-10 p.m.;
  • The Rutherford Junior Football/Cheering fieldhouse, 1 Darwin Avenue, on Fridays between 7-9 p.m. or calling/texting (201) 615-3126 .

Or you can get advanced VIP seating can be obtained by emailing: cscott@rutherfordfd.com or by calling Rutherford firefighters Craig (201)519-2361 , Phil (201) 655-1649 or Dennis (201) 376-6594 .

UPDATES: https://www.facebook.com/Rescue-Mania-Wrestling-646565675743189/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.