Little Ferry PD: Ex-BF Beats New Beau With Golf Club In Front Of Woman's Child

A jilted lover from Lodi returned to his ex-girlfriend’s Little Ferry home and attacked her current boyfriend with a golf club – sending the victim to the hospital -- in front of the woman’s young child, authorities said.

Locals incorrectly posted on Facebook that there’d been a shooting, which police said wasn’t true.

The current boyfriend and the child were at the woman’s Bertolotto Avenue apartment waiting for her when Fernando Hierro-Machado, 26, showed up around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. James Walters said.

Hierro-Machado swung a golf club and hit the victim in the left arm, Walters told Daily Voice.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said, adding that mother and child were soon reunited.

Hierro-Machado was charged with assault, among other counts, and released pending a court hearing.

