Lodi Elementary Schoolers Return After Bomb Threat

A Lodi elementary school was evacuated for nearly an hour and a half after someone phoned in a bomb threat Monday morning.

The caller said he was "not so happy with" George Washington School and that there was a bomb inside, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The Bergen County Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit was summoned just before 10 a.m.

Police closed off streets and accompanied the youngsters to the high school.

They started returning to George Washington shortly before 11:30 a.m.

