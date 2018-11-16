Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Of Coldest Thanksgivings On Record Could Affect Macy's Parade
DV Pilot police & fire

Lodi Elementary Schoolers Return After Bomb Threat

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
George Washington Elementary School
George Washington Elementary School Photo Credit: Sr. Maria Louise Edwards

A Lodi elementary school was evacuated for nearly an hour and a half after someone phoned in a bomb threat Monday morning.

The caller said he was "not so happy with" George Washington School and that there was a bomb inside, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The Bergen County Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit was summoned just before 10 a.m.

Police closed off streets and accompanied the youngsters to the high school.

They started returning to George Washington shortly before 11:30 a.m.

******

ALSO SEE: Sprinklers helped douse a fire in a Lodi industrial building Sunday night.

https://garfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/fire-in-lodi-industrial-building-doused/744754/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.