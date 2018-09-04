Contact Us
Lodi PD: Garfield Driver, 81, Hospitalized After Rear-Ending Tractor-Trailer

Jerry DeMarco
North Main Street near Avenue F was closed for nearly four hours after Wednesday’s crash.
North Main Street near Avenue F was closed for nearly four hours after Wednesday’s crash. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An 81-year-old Garfield driver was hospitalized after his 2007 Mercedes slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Lodi and his head hit the windshield, authorities said.

North Main Street near Avenue F was closed for nearly four hours after Wednesday’s 12:45 p.m. crash, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was summoned, given the severity of the injuries, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, he said.

The 35-year-old Pennsylvania tractor-trailer driver remained at the scene, the chief said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

