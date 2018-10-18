Contact Us
Lyndhurst Building In Danger Of Collapse After Pickup Slams Into Storefront

Structural damage can be seen from across the street. Photo Credit: JCAES 90-24 / Joseph Nicastro for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.
Aftermath. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Lyndhurst Police Dept.
Firefighters freed the driver. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.
The area was closed off to traffic. Photo Credit: JCAES 90-24 / Joseph Nicastro for DAILY VOICE

A Lyndhurst building was deemed in danger of collapse after a pickup truck slammed into a storefront Saturday night.

"We're concerned about a possible collapse," Police Chief James O'Connor told Daily Voice.

"The building was evacuated of all tenants, all utilities have been cut and the road has been closed until a structural engineer can inspect it," the chief said.

The 43-year-old Lyndhurst driver told police he looked down at a piece of paper for a moment as he headed south on Stuyvesant Avenue around 9:40 p.m., O'Connor said.

The pickup crossed over, mounted the curb and crashed into the building between Tri-County Glass Co. and Just One Dance.

The Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad took the driver to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate him.

Stuyvesant remained closed from Page to Kingsland.

Page remained closed from Stuyvesant to Weart.

James Wood Sr. contributed to this account.

