Lyndhurst Ex-Con Freed From Jail Robs Former Friend With Fake Gun, Police Charge

A 19-year-old ex-con released after spending six months in the county jail for assaulting police, among other crimes, robbed another man at gunpoint less than two weeks later, said Lyndhurst police who arrested him.

Andrew Angulo, 19, was arrested soon after the victim said he pointed a gun at him and took his money and valuables just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Detective Vincent Auteri said.

Police recovered the weapon – a semi-automatic replica starter pistol, Auteri said.

“The robbery appeared to have been the result of a prior dispute between the two former acquaintances,” he said.

Angulo remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and weapons offenses.

Angulo’s criminal record includes four arrests over barely a month's time in Lyndhurst and Wallington last year on charges of making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension, among others.

Earlier this year, Angulo swung a golf club at a township police officer before being subdued, authorities said.

