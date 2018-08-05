Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Old Tappan PD: Quartet Responsible For Rash Of Bergen Car Thefts Busted
DV Pilot police & fire

Lyndhurst Firefighters Douse Blaze Spread By Unattended Oven Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aerial view of Wednesday's fire on Riverview Avenue in Lyndhurst.
Aerial view of Wednesday's fire on Riverview Avenue in Lyndhurst. Photo Credit: @nj.drone.llc @dkotinsky

A fire that began Tuesday morning in an unattended oven all but destroyed the upstairs apartment of a two-family house in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

Everyone got out safely, they said, and no injuries were reported.

Lyndhurst firefighters kept the fire from spreading after responding to the 11:31 a.m. call in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue, Police Detective Vince Auteri said.

Assisting their township colleagues were firefighters from North Arlington and Rutherford, he said.

The apartment was deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.