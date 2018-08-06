Contact Us
Lyndhurst Pedestrian, 84, Struck By Car Remains In ICU

No summonses or charges were expected.

An 84-year-old Lyndhurst man remained in the Intensive Care Unit of Hackensack University Medical Center with severe head trauma after being struck by a car in the morning.

Several witnesses told police that the victim was in the crosswalk when the 72-year-old Nutley driver made a left onto northbound Riverside Avenue from Kingsland Avenue and struck him around 7:30 a.m., Detective Vincent Auteri said.

The driver told police the sun blinded him, Auteri said.

No summonses or charges were expected, he said.

