Lyndhurst Police Veteran Completes Prestigious DEA Program

It’s not every local police officer who’s selected for special DEA training in Quantico, VA, but Lyndhurst has one: Sgt. Richard Pizzuti.

Pizzuti recently completed a two-week leadership program after being chosen by the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Jersey Domestic Field Division.

During the Drug Unit Commanders Academy (DUCA), he studied:

personality assessment tools;

situational leadership skill building/refreshment;

various situational management issues.

He also participated with his peers in an interactive Distinguished Leadership Panel Interview.

Participants were required to have at least five years of service and be n charge of a drug squad, division, bureau or agency.

Pizzuti not only has 20 years with the Lyndhurst Police Department: He also spent seven years with the DEA’s Newark Field Office Task Force before returning in 2016. Since then, he’s worked in the Criminal Investigation Unit.

“It is an honor and privilege to be selected to attend this level of executive training, especially given the fact that those selected to attend must be nominated by the Special Agent in Charge of a domestic enforcement division,” the department said in a release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.