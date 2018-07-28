Mahwah Gas Station Attendant Charged With Grabbing Customer’s Butt

A Mahwah pump jockey followed an 18-year-old woman into the convenience store of a township gas station and grabbed her butt, authorities said.

Moeen U. Din, 32, of Lodi told the driver she’d have to wait for a tanker truck to finish filling the underground tanks [at the Franklin Turnpike service station] before he could pump her gas, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

She then “went inside the attached convenience store to purchase a few items,” followed by Din, who “approached her from behind and slapped and grabbed her buttocks,” the chief said.

The shaken victim got back into her car and drove to police headquarters, he said.

Din was arrested, charged with criminal sexual contact and then released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

