Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Witness: 'Possessed' Arsonist Breaks Into Ramsey Home, Tries To Set It On Fire
DV Pilot police & fire

Mahwah Gas Station Attendant Charged With Grabbing Customer’s Butt

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Moeen U. Din
Moeen U. Din Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAHWAH PD

A Mahwah pump jockey followed an 18-year-old woman into the convenience store of a township gas station and grabbed her butt, authorities said.

Moeen U. Din, 32, of Lodi told the driver she’d have to wait for a tanker truck to finish filling the underground tanks [at the Franklin Turnpike service station] before he could pump her gas, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

She then “went inside the attached convenience store to purchase a few items,” followed by Din, who “approached her from behind and slapped and grabbed her buttocks,” the chief said.

The shaken victim got back into her car and drove to police headquarters, he said.

Din was arrested, charged with criminal sexual contact and then released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.