Mahwah Man, 66, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Ramsey

NJ Transit on Wednesday said a man struck and killed by a commuter train in Ramsey the day before was a 66-year-old Mahwah resident.

The Main Line train -- bound for Suffern from Hoboken -- struck him around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday just west of the Main Street station, a spokesman said.

Service was suspended in both directions for nearly an hour and a half.

Last month, Governor Phil Murphy passed "Tommy's Law," nearly two years after 27-year-old Tommy Ryan was struck and killed by a train at the Main Street station in Ramsey.

The law -- sponsored by state Sen. Gerald Cardinale and Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi -- creates a new counselor position within NJ Transit who will provide victims and their families with support following an accident.

