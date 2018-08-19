Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Worker, 51, At Fair Lawn Warehouse Rescued After 6,300 Pounds Of Marble Falls On Leg
DV Pilot police & fire

Mahwah PD: Observant Officer Nabs Pennsylvania Driver With 500 LSD Hits

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Adrian Wielgolaski
Adrian Wielgolaski Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAHWAH PD

A Mahwah police officer who suspected no good found a Pennsylvania driver carrying 500 hits of LSD, authorities said.

Officer John Rodriguez was on patrol late Monday when he spotted “several individuals acting in a suspicious manner in a municipal commuter lot” off East Ramapo Avenue, Police Chief James N. Batelli said Tuesday.

They then got into separate vehicles and exited the lot in different directions, Batelli said.

Moments later, Rodriguez stopped one of them for committing a traffic violation on Island Road, the chief said.

The driver – identified as 25-year-old Adrian Wielgolaski of East Stroudsburg – “gave conflicting stories” and seemed to be “less than truthful” when questioned by the officer, he said.

Rodriguez was joined by Sgt. Timothy O'Hara, Detective Eric Larsen, K-9 Officer Robert Rapp and K-9 Remco.

They spotted a small amount of marijuana in plain view, leading to a search that turned up the perforated sheet of acid, Batelli said.

Wielgolaski was charged with a pair of drug offenses, issued a traffic summons, and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Tuesday pending a detention hearing.

An investigation was continuing, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.