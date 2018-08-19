Mahwah PD: Observant Officer Nabs Pennsylvania Driver With 500 LSD Hits

A Mahwah police officer who suspected no good found a Pennsylvania driver carrying 500 hits of LSD, authorities said.

Officer John Rodriguez was on patrol late Monday when he spotted “several individuals acting in a suspicious manner in a municipal commuter lot” off East Ramapo Avenue, Police Chief James N. Batelli said Tuesday.

They then got into separate vehicles and exited the lot in different directions, Batelli said.

Moments later, Rodriguez stopped one of them for committing a traffic violation on Island Road, the chief said.

The driver – identified as 25-year-old Adrian Wielgolaski of East Stroudsburg – “gave conflicting stories” and seemed to be “less than truthful” when questioned by the officer, he said.

Rodriguez was joined by Sgt. Timothy O'Hara, Detective Eric Larsen, K-9 Officer Robert Rapp and K-9 Remco.

They spotted a small amount of marijuana in plain view, leading to a search that turned up the perforated sheet of acid, Batelli said.

Wielgolaski was charged with a pair of drug offenses, issued a traffic summons, and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Tuesday pending a detention hearing.

An investigation was continuing, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.