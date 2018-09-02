Man In Ridgewood Trailer Seriously Injured When SUV Slams Into It

A man was seriously injured after an SUV slammed into a parked utility trailer he was in Wednesday afternoon in Ridgewood.

Tow trucks removed the Toyota SUV and the trailer, which had been parked on Prospect Street when it was struck.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Glen Rock EMS.

Ridgewood police and firefighters and Glen Rock police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

