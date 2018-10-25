Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Man Shot In Englewood; Reward Offered For Information

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred on Brookway and W. Englewood avenues, authorities said.
The incident occurred on Brookway and W. Englewood avenues, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found with two gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Englewood police officers were responding to a disturbance on Bennett Road at approximately 2:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots a short distance away, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The officers went toward the gunfire and found the man on Englewood Avenue near Nesbitt Funeral Home, he said. The officers determined the incident occurred nearby, on Brookway and W. Englewood avenues, Torell said.

Authorities were investigating the scene with the Bergen County Sheriff's Department as of Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The local CrimeStoppers Group is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that significantly assists in the investigation.

The public can leave a tip 24-7 on the CrimeStoppers website or call ( 844) 466-6789, contact city detectives directly at (201) 568-4875 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.