Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PBA Toy Drive's 30th Year: Hoping To Make Magic For Terminally Ill, Ailing And Needy Youngsters
DV Pilot police & fire

Maywood Detective May Have Cracked A Statewide Locker Room Burglary Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Milton D. Brown
Milton D. Brown Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

An accused burglar from Philadelphia is suspected in a string of locker thefts at gyms in New Jersey, authorities said after a Maywood detective identified and arrested him for a local break-in.

Detective William Phayre this week charged 49-year-old Milton D. Brown with burglary, theft and criminal trespassing after he burglarized a locker at HackensackUMC Fitness and Wellness Center on northbound Route 17 in late October, Detective Sgt. Matthew Parodi said.

“Due to Detective Phayre’s diligent investigation, [Brown] was identified as the suspect in this incident, along with him being a suspect in approximately five other similar incidents within New Jersey,” Parodi said.

Brown, who had a previous burglary and theft arrest out of Saddle Brook in 2003, was released pending further court action.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.