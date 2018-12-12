Morning Blaze Ravages Wyckoff Home

Wyckoff firefighters and their colleagues from surrounding towns doused a Saturday morning house blaze.

The James Way fire, which broke out just after 7 a.m., sent flames roaring out the upper rear of the house, responders said.

Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The cause hadn't been determined, but Soto said it doesn't appear suspicious.

Firefighters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes and Ramsey were among the responders, as was the Wyckoff Ambulance Corps.

