North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Safe Stolen From Distracted Mahwah Homeowner Found 75 Miles Away
Morning Blaze Ravages Wyckoff Home

Jerry DeMarco
The blaze did most of its damage in the upper back of the house. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Allendale, Ramsey FDs
Aftermath. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes FD

Wyckoff firefighters and their colleagues from surrounding towns doused a Saturday morning house blaze.

The James Way fire, which broke out just after 7 a.m.,  sent flames roaring out the upper rear of the house, responders said.

Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The cause hadn't been determined, but Soto said it doesn't appear suspicious.

Firefighters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes and Ramsey were among the responders, as was the Wyckoff Ambulance Corps.

