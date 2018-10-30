Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

MSG Network Director From Dumont Charged With Downloading 500 Child Porn Images

Jerry DeMarco
Sean Western
Sean Western Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A married MSG Network associate director who grew up in Emerson was arrested Friday and charged with downloading 500 kiddie porn images following a raid at his Dumont home.

A judge freed Sean Western, a 37-year-old Emerson native, hours after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail on charges of possessing child pornography.

Western "used the Internet to view, possess, and store to distribute approximately 500 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Western, on his LinkedIn page, says he worked for nearly seven years on the TV version of WFAN radio's "Boomer & Carton" show.

He said he "counted in and out of commercials, coordinated with WFAN to keep show on time" and edited down the show for an hour-long TV broadcast.

The FDU grad said he also worked as an associate director for WNYW/WWOR over the same period.

Western was scheduled for a Nov. 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Dumont police for their roles, as well as the Lyndhurst, Oradell, and Paramus Police Departments, which participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force

