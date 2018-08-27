New Milford PD: Irate Teaneck Driver Slams Car Into Police Cruiser, Knocks Down Officer

A probationary Teaneck motorist stopped by a New Milford police officer for talking on her cellphone -- among other violations -- deliberately slammed her car into his cruiser, then knocked him down while speeding off, authorities said.

Responding officers from Teaneck helped their colleagues capture 26-year-old Shanice Dicks on Northumberland Street in Teaneck soon after, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Thursday

.Officer Vincent Siekierski was OK after Monday's 11:19 p.m. incident. The police car sustained minor damage.

Dicks, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated assault by auto while eluding police, aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding and received a host of summonses -- careless driving, failing to yield, not wearing a seatbelt and more.

She then was released, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Siekierski stopped her Toyota Prius at the intersection of River and New Bridge roads, Van Saders said.

He was explaining the violations to her when Dicks "became irate and started to scream" at him, the lieutenant said.

Dicks "then put her vehicle into reverse and backed into Officer Siekierski’s patrol vehicle," Van Saders said. "At that point, Officer Siekierski attempted to control the driver and vehicle by reaching inside the Prius and put it into park."

Dicks then "put the vehicle back into drive and attempted to drive away from the scene, resulting in Officer Siekierski being struck by the 'A' frame of the vehicle," the lieutenant said.

She was caught soon after.

