NEW VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Grease Fire Ignites New Milford Townhouse Blaze

UPDATE: A grease fire on a rear deck quickly spread, ripping through a New Milford townhouse complex Sunday, responders said.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion during the blaze, which broke out around 12:30 p.m. at the Canterbury Village homes just off River Road.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Flames destroyed the unit where the fire broke out, then quickly spread to three others.

Bergenfield, Demarest, Englewood, Hackensack, Haworth, Oradell and River Edge were among the neighboring companies assisting their New Milford colleagues.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.