NJ: Passaic Man Collects $60,000 Of Insurance On Bogus Heart Attack, Stroke, Parkinson's Claims

A heart attack, a stroke, Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease: Todd Eckel of Passaic County claimed he had them all – and collected $60,000 in insurance payouts for the bogus ailments, said authorities who charged him with fraud.

Eckel, 47, of Pompton Lakes, “submitted forged documents showing medical treatments for illnesses he did not have” between February 2016 and November 2017, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

American Heritage Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Allstate, paid Eckel $20,000 for each of three claims before getting wise, an indictment returned by a state grand jury in Trenton charges.

Besides insurance fraud, the indictment charges him with forgery, theft by deception and attempted theft by deception for four claims filed with American Heritage.

Deputy Attorney General Crystal Callahan secured the indictment. Acting Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Thompson thanked Allstate for referring the matter to his office.

