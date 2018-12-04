No One Struck When Westwood Officer Fires Shot During EDP Call

A Westwood police officer fired a single shot during an overnight call Friday involving an emotionally disturbed person, authorities said.

"One round was fired, no one was hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice after the 2:01 a.m. shooting on Mill Street.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the firing was accidental or intentional.

Under state guidelines, the local county prosecutor must review the circumstances.

