North Jersey Bookkeeper Stole $300G From Employer To Pay Her Own Bills, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Julie Shih of Closter stole $300,000 from her employer to pay her own bills, Mahwah police said. Photo Credit: Mahwah PD

A North Jersey tree service company's 39-year-old bookkeeper stole more than $300,000 from the company and then used the funds to pay her own bills, said authorities who arrested her.

During a financial review, the company owner noticed that multiple business checks had been cashed or deposited to other bank accounts without authorization, Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Julie Shih of Closter, who has been the company's office manager for the past seven years and was responsible for maintaining its financial records, Batelli said.

Shih was charged with theft and forgery before being released under the New Jersey Bail Reform Act, pending a court date.

