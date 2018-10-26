North Jersey Man, 21, Fatally Struck By Car-Carrier On NJ Turnpike

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
A 21-year-old Paterson man was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer early Monday morning when he got out of his car in a crossover lane on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.
Tyrell Henry was stopped in a crossover section for I-95 and Route 80 on the southbound lane of the turnpike in Ridgefield Park when he walked into a travel lane and was struck by a car carrier, operated by a 63-year-old man from Patchogue, N.Y., NJ State Police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. and is under investigation, police said.

